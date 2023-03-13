Former WWE star breaks silence after recent departure under Triple H

Since Triple H took over WWE's creative regime, not many superstars have departed the company.

Earlier this month, though, Japanese sensation Sarray officially left the American promotion and returned to Japan. The 26-year-old previously competed for the Japanese promotion World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana.

Sarray took to Twitter to break her silence and issue a statement on her exit. The now-former NXT star thanked the company and was also grateful for her 'Sarray' character.

"No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE. Thank you WWE. Thank you Sarray. Thank you WWE Universe," wrote Sarray.

Check out Sarray's tweet:

Sareee @SarrayWWE



Thank you WWE

Thank you Sarray

Thank you WWE Universe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWEThank you WWEThank you SarrayThank you WWE Universe No matter what some people might say, I did my best. I am so glad that I had the chance to go to WWE🙏✨Thank you WWEThank you Sarray Thank you WWE Universe ☀️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UIjvn6RKq2

Sarray, real-name Sari Fujimura (aka Sareee), confirmed her signing back in 2020. However, her debut was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She eventually debuted in 2021 in a match against Zoey Stark, beating the latter. Her first loss was against Dakota Kai.

Sarray's last match in NXT was against Mandy Rose. She hasn't been on TV since the bout, and reports also suggested that the Japanese star hadn't been seen at the Performance Center either.

Following her recent departure, Sarray is set to return to the Japanese wrestling circuit under her previous ring name.

Sarray reportedly left WWE due to William Regal's departure

William Regal was previously let go in 2022, ending his 22-year tenure with the company. He signed with All Elite Wrestling and started the Blackpool Combat Club faction with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

However, the veteran also left the Tony Khan-led promotion to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to a report from Fightful, Sarray reportedly quit the company due to Regal's previous decision. The report also suggested that the Japanese star had agreed to take bookings somewhere else.

The 26-year-old star was influential in her feud with Tiffany Stratton, who received a significant push courtesy of her rivalry with the former.

What did you make of Sarray's run under the Stamford-based company? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes