Former WWE star calls Drew McIntyre his dream opponent (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre received some heavy praise from a veteran, who went as far as to say the Scottish Superstar was a dream opponent of his.

Over the last few months, Drew McIntyre has regained his popularity with the fans due to some compelling storylines. This has caught the eye of retired veteran Bryan Clark, who was full of praise for the WWE Superstar.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bryan Clark was asked about who he would like to face today if he were in his prime as Adam Bomb. The response came quickly:

"Drew McIntyre. Big fan of his man. I love his work, whether he is working heel or face. I just think he is, man I just think he is great. I really do. I really hope they keep moving him like they are doing, keep pushing him up. He carried the strap during covid of course, and so I just think he is so talented, really talented. There is a lot of guys that I follow, but he is just, one of my favorites." [12:55 onwards]

He further commented on whether he would like to reform the tag team KroniK with Drew McIntyre:

"He is six-five, I am six-six, maybe six-six I don't know. Currently, I am 271 lbs. I used to be like 292-295. Wow, that's such an... If I was 20 years younger man, I would be all over it." [14:04 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what McIntyre will do in the coming weeks.

