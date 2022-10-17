Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas misses multiple shows due to personal matter

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas did not attend multiple wrestling shows in Australia this past week due to an undisclosed personal matter.

During his time with WWE, Haas was a member of Team Angle and was part of a tag team with RAW star Shelton Benjamin, known as The World's Greatest Tag Team. The superstar held the WWE Tag Team Championship twice with The Gold Standard and once with Rico. He parted ways with the company in 2010 after being released from his contract.

All-Star Wrestling Australia announced on their Facebook account that Charlie Haas missed three straight events that he was scheduled for, and they tried to reach out to him.

"Yesterday we were disappointed to find out that Charlie Haas who was scheduled to appear for our October 14th, 15th and 16th events did not arrive at his scheduled arrival time, attempts to reach Charlie by our team and his management were not successful, we all were genuinely concerned about Charlie's well being," they wrote.

The promotion later issued an update saying that Haas was absent due to a personal matter and is doing okay.

"Yesterday a promoter from Texas that works with Charlie regularly reached out to us informing us that he had spoken to Charlie and that Charlie is safe and they know where he is. Charlie's agent also informed us that it was a personal matter, that the family was currently dealing with and that Charlie is fine."

The promotion does not have any further information regarding Charlie Haas

All-Star Wrestling Australia said they haven't spoken to Haas directly as of yet, but they are being patient and sympathetic with regards to the matter. They are hopeful that they'll hear from the former WWE Tag Team Champion or from some of his people soon.

"We unfortunately have no further information, we haven't talked to Charlie directly as of yet but we are currently being patient and sympathetic in regards to the matter and hope to hear from Charlie or some of his people soon."

Charlie Haas seemingly did not board the flight to the island nation as staff from the promotion waited at the airport for two hours.

It remains to be seen how the situation regarding Haas will develop, as we hope everything is fine with the former WWE star.

