Former WWE star claims he's never bladed after Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley get busted open in the same week (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about how some superstars used the blading technique during his time to make their matches more compelling.

Blading has become a much-talked-about affair in wrestling, with several stars using the technique to add some color to their matches. However, WWE has been going against the trend. Some of their stars actually got busted open the hard way after colliding with foreign objects. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are two recent examples.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, the discussion around blading erupted when Mantell spoke about Both Lesnar and Lashley getting a crimson mask during their matches. The veteran stated that he never used the blade as he did not want the scars from the method on his forehead like several wrestlers of his time.

"Listen, guys, back in those days, I told them. I said, 'I'm not cutting my head off for this. Who knows, I could break my leg, go out and get a real job. And I don't want them to look at me like a map of Georgia here.' They would look at me and they'd say, 'What the hell happened to you?' I just wasn't gonna do it." [From 37:12 to 37:42]

Dutch Mantell spoke about an incident with WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon

During the same conversation, Mantell recalled one time back in the day when Puerto Rican legend and WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon asked him to get some color during a matchup.

"Actually, Carlos told me one time, the next time I'm in a match and I don't get a lot of color, he was gonna fine me. Guess what happened? I still didn't do it. I'm not doing it. I said, 'I don't believe I got into this business to self-mutilate.' I said, 'I'm not doing it,' so I didn't." [From 37:45 to 38:12]

The 73-year-old veteran stated that he had decided against blading despite the threat of a fine hanging over his head. He made it clear that it was never an option for him, so he stayed away from the blades during his matches.

