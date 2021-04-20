Former WWE star comments on Bobby Lashley using his finishing move

Chris Masters - currently known as Chris Adonis - has opened up on his feelings towards Bobby Lashley using the Full Nelson submission as his finisher.

During his time in WWE, Masters was known for applying The Master Lock. Today, the current WWE Champion Lashley uses The Hurt Lock - both of which are versions of the Full Nelson.

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Masters said "it only makes sense" for Bobby Lashley to use the Full Nelson, given he was the man to conquer Chris Masters' Master Lock Challenge during his initial run in WWE. The Masterpiece also said Lashley's use of the move could create the opportunity for a "Master Lock vs. Hurt Lock" rivalry down the line should he return to WWE.

“I’ve talked to MVP about this. It only makes sense. If anybody is going to use the Full Nelson, the guy who broke it and a guy who is a physical force like Bobby Lashley. It only makes sense. It’s funny when he first started using it. All the mentions of people saying ‘That’s The Master Lock, not The Hurt Lock.’ I’d be lying if I didn’t say it didn’t create an opportunity, even if it was small. You know, whose got the best Full Nelson in professional wrestling? But it has been 10 years and finishers are recycled in less time than that. But for no one to use the Full Nelson for 10 years. But yeah, Master Lock vs. Hurt Lock, that makes sense.”

Chris Masters (Adonis) currently wrestles for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 using The Hurt Lock

No one is the answer, but I’ll entertain the people who want a chance. Who’s next? @WWE #AllMighty pic.twitter.com/BrVwyUoncZ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 12, 2021

Bobby Lashley entered Night One of WrestleMania 37 as the reigning WWE Champion, drawing a huge pop from the crowd in attendance. His opponent, Drew McIntyre, was looking to win his third WWE title.

Despite many fans expecting WWE to re-crown Drew McIntyre in front of a live crowd, Bobby Lashley was able to overcome The Scottish Warrior when the former WWE Champion succumbed to The Hurt Lock. However, McIntyre would be rendered unconscious before he could submit, forcing the referee to stop the match in Lashley's favor.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are set to clash once again for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre is the man to break Lashley's Hurt Lock and take the title.