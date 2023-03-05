Former WWE star comments on Michael Cole's backstage relationship with fellow commentators (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared how Michael Cole helps the commentary team backstage by offering them advice on how to improve their game.

Cole has been with WWE for close to 26 years now, having joined the company in 1997. The 54-year-old started his career as a backstage interviewer in the promotion and later went on to become a play-by-play commentator. Michael Cole is one of the most respected veterans in WWE today. In the company he serves as the Vice President of Announcing and is the lead broadcaster on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 opened up about how helpful Cole is to fellow commentators backstage. He recalled how Percy Watson, who worked as a commentator in NXT, told him that Michael Cole built "kinship" with everyone on the broadcasting team.

"Yeah, he did, pretty sure. The hierarchy of the commentary there, he was very high up there. What I heard, never had experience in the commentary team, but he was very giving to the commentators from the past like Percy Watson was like, 'Yeah, I was just talking to Cole the other day.' He develops really nice kinship with them all," said EC3. (0:35 - 1:00)

WWE star Bayley recently challenged Michael Cole to a WrestleMania match

A few weeks back on WWE's The Bump, a fan asked Bayley if she was open to wrestling Michael Cole at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

The Role Model responded in the affirmative, saying she was interested in a match with Cole at WrestleMania 40. Bayley stated that she wanted to "whoop" the SmackDown broadcaster and take his job.

"I would love to have a match with Michael Cole," Bayley said. "I mean he comes up to me every single time I see him and he goes, 'When are we going to have our match? I'm undefeated!' And I'm like dude, I have a lot to do! But there will come a day when I could finally whoop him and maybe take his job. Yeah, that's it. I want it next WrestleMania!"

Michael Cole last wrestled in WWE almost a decade back in 2012, when he defeated Jerry Lawler on an episode of RAW.

