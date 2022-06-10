"I don't think they necessarily needed to say that" - Former WWE star comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Raw

Danielle Kamela (fka. Vanessa Borne) recently shared her thoughts on the situation surrounding WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi.

During the May 16 2022 episode of Raw, then Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge match. The duo refused to participate and walked out, leaving the tag titles on the desk of John Laurinitis. They have since been suspended.

Speaking on the Turnbuckles podcast, the former NXT Superstar spoke about the entire ordeal. She stated that perhaps WWE did not need to announce that the Boss and Glow connection had disappointed millions of fans. She added that since it's WWE, you never know if it was part of a storyline or not.

Here's what she had to say:

"Whatever led to all of that happening or transpiring, I don't think they necessarily needed to say that. They could have said something else but well maybe they really are planning on doing some storyline down the road, that's how you think when you have been with the WWE." [35:12-35:31]

Danielle Kamela understands Naomi and Sasha Bank's reasoning for walking out of WWE Raw

Speaking on the same podcast, Danielle Kamela shared that she understands where Naomi and Sasha are coming from with regards to them walking out.

She stated that as a wrestler, they are always looking to improve the product and it can be frustrating if they are not being allowed to do so.

Here's what she had to say:

"As a wrestler you want to take every moment and make it the most you can and you want to improve the product. I could also see how as tag team champions, you want to elevate these titles and they are not letting you elevate these titles. So that, in my opinion, would be frustrating too." [36:48-37:08]

One can only speculate on what the future holds for the Boss and Glow connection. They have not appeared on television since the incident. Hopefully the situation can be resolved and we can once again see them back inside the squared circle.

