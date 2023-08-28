Former WWE star comments on Terry Funk's "greatest legacy" as a wrestler (Exclusive)

EC3 recently remembered WWE legend Terry Funk and mentioned how his selling abilities influenced him and many other wrestlers from the modern era.

Funk is considered the pioneer of the hardcore wrestling style, helping it bring mainstream and commercial attention. The late great star had a five-decade career in the wrestling business from 1965. Terry Funk's immense contributions to the industry earned him a place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The wrestling legend passed away on August 23, and it led to several tributes pouring in, with fans, current stars, and his colleagues remembering his legacy.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned that much before he saw Funk wrestle, he saw him in the iconic 1989 Patrick Swayze action film Road House, where he played Morgan.

"What a man. A man's man. I knew Terry Funk from Road House before I even knew he was a wrestler. I think, as Vince said, it's up to us to pass on the knowledge that we have gotten from these veterans. One of the things about wrestling is you want to get into a car with a veteran because you'll get to learn so much and talk," said EC3. [6:15 - 6:43]

Furthermore, EC3 explained that Terry Funk's "greatest legacy," according to him, was his unmatched selling abilities. He added many others in the business, like Jon Moxley, were also inspired by how Funk approached the art of selling.

"Terry Funk's greatest legacy was the unique way he sold. Like anybody who's a little crooked in the brain. Bray, myself, or Moxley, you see how they would take intricacies of how he would sell things and use them in these modern times," added EC3. [7:35 - 7:55]

WWE legend Jim Ross on his favorite Terry Funk match

A few days back, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jim Ross opened up about his favorite clash of Terry Funk's illustrious career.

JR picked Funk's I Quit match against Ric Flair from 1989 as his personal favorite. The former WWE broadcaster feels the bout stands the test of time and still feels as fresh as ever.

“That match still stands the test of time,” says Ross. “One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling. Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times.”

In the same chat, Jim Ross also mentioned how the WWE Hall of Famer was more than just a mere colleague and was like family to him.

