Former WWE star confirms appearance for upcoming major event

WWE recently released a major star. She has now confirmed a major appearance for an event.

Sonya Deville was part of Tough Enough in 2015, and while she was eliminated early in the competition, she still earned herself an NXT contract. She competed in the brand for a couple of years before she was moved up to the main roster.

Deville played many roles on the main roster, including being an authority figure. However, she found success after pairing up with Chelsea Green. Together, they won the Women's Tag Team Championship. Sadly, an injury derailed her run, and Piper Niven replaced her. Sonya formed another faction with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark called Pure Fusion Collective. Unfortunately, Deville departed WWE earlier this year.

Now, Sonya Deville is set to appear for Invicta FC 62 as part of an all-women's commentary team.

"Honored and excited to be apart of Invicta along side some seriously incredible women 🖤🙏 and @TomHannifan I miss you old friend," she wrote on X.

Sonya Deville commented on recent WWE releases

WWE recently released several stars as part of its yearly cuts. Several big names like Braun Strowman, Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and many more were released from the company. For people like Strowman, this is his second time getting released by the Stamford-based promotion in five years.

Speaking on her Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast, Sonya Deville commented on wrestlers who were released a few years ago only to be rehired and released again.

"That's like the mind-blowing part to me cause like it's one thing if you get fired from a company, It's almost worse to get rehired and then fired again. It's like we decided we really really don't want you and that to me is s**tty."

It will be interesting to see if Sonya Deville will ever return to the Stamford-based company.

