Former WWE star 'demands' an apology from The Rock

The Rock is one of the most iconic and beloved stars in WWE. However, fellow legend Shane Helms, aka The Hurricane, is not pleased with one of The Brahma Bull's antics and is now 'demanding' an apology.

The People's Champion has shared many hilarious moments on WWE programming with a bevy of stars, but most fans point out to his interactions with The Hurricane back in 2003 as one of the funniest. Both stars had instant chemistry during their iconic backstage segments and promos in the ring.

2003 saw The Great One feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. On an episode of RAW, The Rock had his first ever 'concert' but it was interrupted by a pickup truck. The Hurricane came out of the truck but was quickly taken away by security, with The People's Champion mentioning that the former star was guilty of having seven chicken McNuggets up his a**.

After Helms was taken away, Steve Austin also emerged from the back of the truck and proceeded to beat down the former world champion.

The Twitter handle 'On This Day in WWE' recently uploaded a video of the same. In a reply to the tweet, Shane Helms jokingly commented that he has dealt with the "slander" for years and that it was never "proven in a court of law" that he had seven McNuggets up his a**. The legendary star then 'demanded' an apology from The Rock.

"Honestly, I’ve dealt with this slander from @TheRock for far too long. It was never proven in a court of law that I had Chicken McNuggets up my a**. There was never any evidence other than some sweet and sour sauce in my locker room. I demand an apology!!" Helms tweeted.

The Rock could return to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, according to wrestling veteran

Throughout the past year, there was quite the buzz surrounding a dream match involving The Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns.

But with WrestleMania 39 a week away and the main event set between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, it seems that The Rock won't be a part of the Show of Shows. However, former WWE referee Mike Chioda is hopeful that the Black Adam star will make his presence felt at the Showcase of the Immortals.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former WWE referee stated how the two stars might come face-to-face if the People's Champion agrees to a return.

"I thought that would happen. I mean, there are two nights. So, we'll see what they pop up with. I'm sure it's just a 20-30 minute ride for The Rock to come down to the arena and work one night, even if he was to put on the Black Adam suit or not. Yeah, I would love to see that match-up, and that's one match I'd love to officiate. That could be a fantastic match-up," said Mike Chioda.

iBeast @ibeastIess The Rock is the final chapter of the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. A family feud of the Bloodline that comes to an end on the biggest stage with 2 of the biggest stars in wrestling history.



The story writes itself. The Rock is the final chapter of the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. A family feud of the Bloodline that comes to an end on the biggest stage with 2 of the biggest stars in wrestling history. The story writes itself. https://t.co/4R5uGNKiHl

While many fans wanted to see The Brahma Bull take on The Tribal Chief, there is considerable buzz around Cody Rhodes potentially defeating Reigns at WrestleMania. With only a week left before the event, it remains to be seen how things will shape up at the Show of Shows.

