Former WWE Star details why he declined Vince McMahon's offer to return at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is known for its odd surprise entrant or two. One star who turned down an offer from Vince McMahon in 2014 to appear at the event was Matt Morgan.

The 46-year-old predominantly made his name as 'The Blueprint' in IMPACT wrestling, however, he wrestled for WWE from 2005 to 2007, where he formed a brief on-screen alliance with stars such as Brock Lesnar and The Big Show.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former pro wrestler spoke about why he turned down the chance to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2014.

"I would have had that chance when I was supposed to go back and re-debut with them [in] 2014, January 2014. The Royal Rumble. I was going to be The Blueprint finally on WWE TV, not TNA. But my son Jackson was born January 7. And that was something that my wife and I had been praying on for 12 straight years, we went through eight rounds of IVF, none of them worked. And by the grace of God, she naturally got pregnant, the biggest thing for me in my life ever, ever!" Morgan added: "But let’s say it never happened. I was on track to be re-debuting for Royal Rumble 2014 that January. And so I called them up. I told them what happened.” H/T (Christ Van Vliet)

Since 2017, Morgan has taken a step away from the wrestling industry to focus on his political career. From May 2019 to September 2020, he served as the mayor of Longwood in Florida.

Has Vince McMahon sold WWE?

Since returning to WWE's board of directors at the start of 2023, reports have indicated that the 77-year-old is back to oversee the sale of the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated why he believes that Vince McMahon has already sold the company he helped turn into a global business juggernaut.

"Just yesterday, there was a new filing with the WWE and SEC, where Vince McMahon basically said the vote of the shareholders count no more. And bro, if you connect the dots, the reason being there is a deal in place. And he doesn't want anybody to eff it up. He doesn't want the shareholders to vote." H/T (Sportskeeda)

Whilst Vince is back on WWE's board, the weekly creative responsibilities currently fall onto the shoulders of his son-in-law Triple H, who oversees storylines on both RAW and SmackDown.

