"He doesn't want anybody to eff it up" - Veteran on Vince McMahon's recent decision, believes WWE is sold (Exclusive)

Vince Russo explained that WWE's recent SEC filing, which gave Vince McMahon all the power to sell the company, shows that a buyer is on board already.

The global juggernaut potentially being sold has been a hot topic of discussion among fans for weeks. With the names of several possible candidates floating around, it remains to be seen when things will finally fall into place.

As per the recent SEC filing by WWE, it was noted that Vince McMahon had the power to put the promotion on sale without shareholders' approval. Vince Russo thinks that the SEC filing, alongside Nick Khan's recent comments about WWE's sale being a fast process, shows the company is already sold.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said McMahon didn't want anyone else involved in the sale process to ensure things didn't get messed up.

"Just yesterday, there was a new filing between the WWE and SEC, where Vince McMahon basically said the vote of the shareholders doesn't count no more. And bro, if you connect the dots, the reason being there's a deal in place. And he doesn't want anybody to eff it up. He doesn't want the shareholders to vote."

The veteran feels that if one puts together the details of the SEC filing and Khan's comments, it's clear that the news of WWE's sale becoming official is only a matter of time.

"When you put the pieces, the company is sold! Now, they are going over the details. And especially when Khan says it should not be a lengthy process. If the company wasn't sold, how would Khan know if it's three months, six months, or a year? Yet you don't read about this anywhere, bro!" said Vince Russo (6:18 - 7:16)

Vince McMahon reportedly had an ulterior motive to bring Mike Tyson to WWE

In a previous edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about how Mike Tyson's involvement in the company in 1998 was Vince McMahon's idea.

However, he revealed that McMahon had an "ulterior motive" in mind as he wanted to manage the boxing legend's career. Russo explained that, therefore, the 77-year-old made sure his son, Shane McMahon, always circled Tyson backstage.

"That was all Vince. 1000 percent. The interesting thing to me, though, was I don't know if I have told this story here on not, bro there was no doubt in my mind Vince had an ulterior motive. I think Vince really wanted to manage Mike Tyson's career. Bro, he attached Shane to Tyson. It's like wherever Tyson was, Shane was right there. I think Vince was really thinking if there was a way somehow he could represent Tyson. I really believe that," said Vince Russo.

Tyson officiated the WrestleMania 14 main event, where Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship.

