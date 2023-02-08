"Vince had an ulterior motive" - Veteran on why WWE brought in controversial athlete for a special role (Exclusive)

Vince Russo commented on how Vince McMahon possibly wanted to manage Mike Tyson's career when he brought the legendary boxer to WWE in 1998.

The global juggernaut bringing in Tyson during his suspension from boxing was a home run as it got WWE mainstream attention at a time when WCW was beating them in the ratings. His run from Royal Rumble 1998 to WrestleMania 14 was supremely entertaining. Mike Tyson also served as the match official in Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin's match at WrestleMania, which the latter won.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo revealed that it was Vince McMahon's idea to bring in Mike Tyson. He also noted how the 77-year-old intended to manage Tyson's career, which is why he ensured Shane McMahon was always around him backstage.

"That was all Vince. 1000 percent. The interesting thing to me, though, was I don't know if I have told this story here on not, bro there was no doubt in my mind Vince had an ulterior motive. I think Vince really wanted to manage Mike Tyson's career. Bro, he attached Shane to Tyson. It's like wherever Tyson was, Shane was right there. I think Vince was really thinking if there was a way somehow he could represent Tyson. I really believe that," said Vince Russo. (3:08 - 3:45)

Vince Russo on if Mike Tyson had any heat in WWE

Furthermore, Russo also spoke about how Mike Tyson never had any heat with anyone backstage in WWE. He mentioned that despite Shawn Michaels going through a bad phase back then, there were no issues between him and Tyson.

"Not at all, bro. No heat whatsoever. You gotta remember. That time was around Shawn's darkest moments, and he was going through stuff. But no, bro, no problem with anybody," added Russo. (2:10 - 2:28)

Mike Tyson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 for his contributions to the wrestling business.

