"He's telling you right there" - Nick Khan's recent comments confirm WWE is sold, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels Nick Khan's recent comments about a potential WWE sale not being a lengthy process suggests the company might have been sold already.

Since Vince McMahon returned to the global juggernaut as the Executive Chairman, there's been chatter about WWE possibly being sold. McMahon even said that the purpose behind his return was to negotiate the company's upcoming media rights deal and explore a potential sale.

A few days ago, WWE CEO Nick Khan also revealed that the company could get sold within three months.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri When asked about what his expectations are for the timing of a sale of WWE, Nick Khan responded "Quick". He thinks it will be a fast process, "maybe three months" When asked about what his expectations are for the timing of a sale of WWE, Nick Khan responded "Quick". He thinks it will be a fast process, "maybe three months"

Speaking on Sporskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo bemoaned how Nick Khan's comments flew under the radar. Russo thinks Khan's comments have made it clear that the promotion might have found a buyer.

"We are gonna talk about Nick Khan. I can't believe how people have just glossed over right over this, and I'm like, 'Are you people brain dead?' Listen closely to what Nick Khan said in an interview a couple of days ago. So what would the process of WWE being sold look like? Khan revealed, 'That those involved in the potential transaction,' listen to this guys, are just starting now to solidify a deal,' said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, the wrestling veteran explained that the fact that Nick Khan pointed out that a sale should not be a "lengthy process" means the sale process is underway.

"That means there's a deal, guys! He's telling you right there! There is a deal that is being solidified! And you know what he said after that? 'It should not be a lengthy process.' There is a sale in place right there," added Vince Russo. [3:55 - 5:04]

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants more people to discuss Nick Khan's comments

Furthermore, Russo blasted wrestling media for not digging into Nick Khan's comments, where he made some big revelations about WWE's sale.

He slammed the media for being more concerned about whatever's planned for SmackDown.

"This is like free agency in sports. You make a deal, and then you gotta make it physical. That's what solidifying a deal means! It means there's a deal in place. We are dotting the eyes, and it should not take long. Not one person is pulling that out of this interview. They are more concerned with what's on SmackDown this Friday," said Russo. [5:05 - 5:32]

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



The belief is that these cuts are being made to lower costs to get WWE ready for sale.



- per There have been a lot more cuts on the corporate side over the past fews weeks, since Vince McMahon has returned.The belief is that these cuts are being made to lower costs to get WWE ready for sale.- per @davemeltzerWON There have been a lot more cuts on the corporate side over the past fews weeks, since Vince McMahon has returned.The belief is that these cuts are being made to lower costs to get WWE ready for sale.- per @davemeltzerWON https://t.co/EM3w7RAgyE

Netflix, Disney, FOX, and Amazon, among others, are some of the potential candidates who are eying to acquire the global juggernaut.

