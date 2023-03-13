Former WWE star discloses that he enjoys his name-changing gimmick

Former WWE star John Morrison recently disclosed that he enjoys his name-changing gimmick.

Ever since his wrestling debut, John Morrison has taken on so many names that it sort of became his own gimmick. He usually takes the name of the promotions that he works for.

He used the name Johnny Impact when he was with Impact Wrestling and Johnny Elite when he wrestled for AEW.

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, John Morrison revealed that he likes the campiness of his name-changing gimmick.

“You know what, I did for a little while, but now it’s gone on so long that it’s kind of taken on this campy, weird factor that I enjoy a little bit. When you first start wrestling, or when I did at least, I made this huge list of all these cool names, like Ulysses Laserbolt, whatever, all this crap. You think about all the puns and all the stuff that you can make out of your names, and then after you do it for a while, you realize, that’s very superficial, scratching the surface."

He continued:

"No one really cares what your name is. They want you, the story you’re gonna tell, how you’re gonna move, what you’re gonna do." [H/T Wrestlezone]

Former WWE star John Morrison discloses how he reacts when asked to use a promotion's name

During the same interview, former WWE star John Morrison said that when a promoter asks him to use a promotion's name, he goes along with it without hesitation.

“So Johnny Podcast, Johnny Fusion, Johnny Underground, John Hennigan, my real name is what I’m doing in MLW for the first time in a long time, it doesn’t bother me at all. There’s sometimes when some promoters [are] like, ‘I think you should be Johnny Promoter’ because that’s the name of our promotion. What do you think?’ I’m always like, ‘That’s a great idea. Glad you thought of that. Let’s do that. That’s why you’re a promoter. Man, you’re smart.'” [H/T Wrestlezone]

Following his WWE release, John Morrison has done well for himself and is the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

