Former WWE star discusses Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble; calls him "the guy without the world title"

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about Cody Rhodes winning this year's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare created history this Saturday as he became the first man in over two decades to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. Cody entered the Rumble match at number 15 and lasted over 43 minutes to win the whole encounter.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that WWE should push the fact that Cody went back-to-back at the Royal Rumble. He detailed that the three other men that accomplished this feat also won the World Championship. He felt the company was heavily invested in the star, and even the fans were backing him to finish his story this time.

"One thing I wish WWE would talk about more is the actual accomplishment that Cody Rhodes has done. We have not seen this. There's four people who have done this in the history of wrestling since the ROyak Rumble has been around. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and Cody Rhodes have won back-to-back Royal Rumbles."

He continued:

"That means the company has invested in you and you're the guy. He's also been the guy without the world title. Because everybody who I've named has had the world title, Cody has not. That's how much we've believed and cared about this story." [15:17 - 15:55]

Seth Rollins confronted Cody Rhodes this week

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes came out to a rousing reception from the fans. He spoke about winning the Rumble back-to-back. Just then, Seth Rollins emerged and came down to the ring. The Visionary congratulated Cody for winning the Rumble and claimed that the two stars had mutual respect.

He told Cody that the World Heavyweight Championship was the more relevant title and made the case that Rhodes should challenge him at WrestleMania instead of Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see which championship Cody goes after at the Show of Shows.

