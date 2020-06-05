Former WWE star Epico reveals why Vince McMahon apologized to him

Vince McMahon acknowledged a huge problem in the creative.

Epico explained how the Boss always made him feel welcome at his office.

Vince McMahon knew about a huge mistake by the creative

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, former WWE star Epico opened up about a myriad of topics, including his release from the company, The Undertaker, and Vince McMahon.

The former tag team champion was released earlier this year alongside Primo when the company was struggling with the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a detailed conversation, Epico also recalled the instance when Vine McMahon apologized to him.

Vince McMahon backstage persona and why he apologized?

During the interview, Epico was asked how Vince McMahon is like a person behind the scenes. The former WWE star went on to reveal the details of Vince McMahon's approach to the business and why he has his respect.

"He is a very intense man. He is a mastermind, he has been in this business and has kept WWE afloat for so many years He has taken it to a whole new level that nobody thought was reachable. It’s not a wrestling thing and I think that’s what people don’t often understand. It’s not just wrestling, it’s a global entity and it’s entertainment and we are three to throw in characters."

"He is actually a very cool guy. Whenever we walked through his door, he has always had time to talk to us. I mean we never harassed him knocking him on his door every week saying “What do we now?” No, nothing like that but I think we have met him privately about ten times in his office. And every single time, he has made us feel that we are always welcome his office no matter what we need. We just never wanted to take advantage of that."

Epico then went on to recall why Vince McMahon apologized to him and Primo once and revealed that he acknowledged their weak booking by the creative.

"He is a pretty cool guy. As a matter of fact, he once apologised to us because creative hasn’t come up with anything good for us. He knew that the creative is giving us sh** and he knew that it’s been for many years. He acknowledged that and he apologised for it. That is something that I really appreciated and it was really cool, I have a lot of respect for him. Because he has done something that no one has ever done before. And WWE is second to none, there’s so much more to the product than just wrestling. It’s a whole other ballpark. "

Epico made it clear that he considers WWE in a different league as compared to all its rival promotions. He stated that this business is wrestling oriented, but it still has a lot more to it than just the in-ring action, for which he credits Vince McMahon.