EC3 recently spoke about how Drew McIntyre has struggled to sustain his position in the main event picture of WWE despite being one of its biggest babyfaces.

It's no secret that The Scottish Warrior was the global juggernaut's undisputed MVP during the COVID-19 pandemic when the company was restricted to doing empty arena shows. Throughout those difficult times, he carried the company on his shoulders as the WWE Champion. However, McIntyre has since fallen down the pecking order, despite still being popular among fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed the possible reason behind this. He stated that since WWE already considers Drew McIntyre to be one of its biggest acts, they don't see the need to progress his character.

"The last I have seen of Drew [McIntyre] was at Clash at the Castle. Two studs [McIntyre and Roman Reigns] out there killing it in front of 60,000 people, a red-hot crowd. My last perception of him was that. Sometimes, you have that run on the top, you're engrained in that creative's world. He's always in the mix, but he doesn't have to do anything. He doesn't need any change, context, or progression because he's already been there; we know he's our top guy," said EC3. (5:14 - 5:58)

EC3 added that the reason for McIntyre's recent lack of success could also be him becoming too comfortable with his position in WWE. He stated that The Scottish Warrior needs to find something that wouldn't just "reinvigorate" his passion for wrestling but also that of those who admire him.

"Maybe it's on him, too, to slightly evolve himself, or he's just comfortable, 'I'm in the top three no matter what or top five, I can get back up there.' But sometimes you need something drastic to happen to reinvigorate yourself, not only your passion but also of the fans behind you," added EC3. (6:45 - 7:05)

Drew McIntyre is currently feuding with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown

Since failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, McIntyre has been feuding with Kross. The pair's first outing was at Extreme Rules 2022, where they competed in a Strap match. The Doom Walker emerged victorious in the contest, thanks to Scarlett.

Their feud didn't end there, though, as the duo is now scheduled to compete at next month's Crown Jewel 2022, where they will go to war inside a Steel Cage. It's hard to predict the bout's outcome, as both McIntyre and Kross can't afford to go down.

While The Scottish Warrior could lose a lot of steam if he falls short, Kross only recently returned to WWE, and a loss could stall his momentum. As such, fans would certainly keep a close eye on how things pan out come November 5.

