"I don't know whose idea it was"- Former WWE star explains why he "hated" the title match against Dudley Boyz [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Wolfie D recently revealed that he hated the title match against Dudley Boyz in 1997.

Wolfie and his tag team partner J.C. Ice challenged legendary WWE tag team Dudley Boyz for the World Tag Team Championship at Hardcore Heaven. Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley successfully defended their titles after hitting Wolfie with a 3D.

The PG-13 member recalled the match during a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted and shared details of the match that he hated. Wolfie and Ice were asked to play babyfaces even though they worked as heels.

However, what irked Wolfie was watching Dudley Boyz use their spots throughout the match. He was confused about this booking decision and hated seeing the champions.

"I hated that match, I absolutely hated it. And I will tell you why," explained Wolfie D. "They wanted to do all our spots, and I was like, 'What?'. I mean, we wrestled Mike Whipreck, Spike Dudley like all the time, The Eliminators, boo boo boo whatever. Then we went to Fort Lauderdale for Hardcore Heaven 1997 and hated it. Because they wanted us to come out there and be the babyfaces. We made it work, but Bubba and... I am not sure whose idea it was, but I couldn't stand it. I was like, why are you doing our spots? I don't mind playing babyface, but we were heels all the time. And they were doing all our spots. I don't know whose idea it was, I really, really, don't know, but I hated it." [15:16-17:03]

Wolfie D labels former WWE star as an unsafe worker

Wolfie D admitted during the interview that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson was unsafe inside the ring. He said that although he liked Johnson, the latter was reckless.

He recalled a spot from WWE WrestleMania 1996 when PG-13 faced Johnson and Legion of Doom. A botched spot in the post-match segment led to Wolfie falling on his head, and he was frustrated with the in-ring carelessness.

Another incident saw Johnson throw Wolfie out of the ring during the Royal Rumble match. While the latter was supposed to go over the top rope, Johnson's feet were still caught between the ropes, and he took a dangerous tumble. Thankfully for him, D'Lo Brown caught him just in time to prevent any unfortunate accidents at ringside.

