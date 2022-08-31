"He was so reckless" - Wolfie D says former WWE Intercontinental Champion was an unsafe worker (Exclusive)

Wolfie D has admitted that former WWE star Ahmed Johnson was indeed quite dangerous in the ring.

Johnson isn't the most popular wrestler in the business as he seemingly had backstage heat and was often accused of being an unsafe worker during his prime. The controversial superstar was initially even earmarked as a future world champion before another WWE legend allegedly sabotaged his push in the company.

However, Ahmed Johnson drew the most criticism for his in-ring work, and Wolfie D also backed the claims by calling his former colleague reckless in the ring. While Wolfie clarified that Johnson was a "cool" individual outside the ring, his wrestling credentials left much to be desired.

Here's what Wolfie D shared about the former Intercontinental Champion on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted:

"He was just reckless! He was so reckless! Very cool, dude. I liked Ahmed, but you know, when it came to taking care of me, he never did!" [30:05 - 30:21]

Former WWE star Wolfie D opens up on D'Lo Brown saving him after Ahmed Johnson's botch

Wolfie D also recalled details of when he nearly got hurt at the hands of Ahmed Johnson during one of their matches.

The former WWE star competed in a Battle Royal that featured Johnson, and the duo was scheduled to be involved in an ambitious elimination spot.

Johnson was supposed to throw Wolfie D out of the ring with the Gorilla Press Slam but had, unfortunately, run out of steam during the contest. Ahmed Johnson apparently struggled to lift Wolfie, who weighed around 212 pounds at the time.

Wolfie D revealed that his legs got caught up in the top rope as Johnson couldn't muster up the strength to hoist his opponent for the move correctly. D'Lo Brown was thankfully at ringside to catch Wolfie D before the latter suffered a nasty bump.

He added:

"Oh my god [laughs]! If you watch Royal Rumble, I asked him to let's do something; boom, boom, boom! And he was so blown up, and at that time, I'm 250, I'm not even 250, I'm 212 maybe? He was so blown up, and he pushed me like this [for the Gorilla Press Slam]; that's the easy part, right? This is the hard part, to push your body up. Well, he was supposed to throw me over the top rope, and thank god, D'Lo, bless his heart. He was right there to catch me. And Ahmed threw me, and he couldn't, like, it was like this. He threw me, and my feet caught the top rope, and I tumbled. Thank god D'Lo was there to catch me [laughs]." [27:25 - 28:54]

Following his WWE tenure, the 59-year-old was signed to WCW for a brief period. He soon retired from active competition in the early 2000s.

What are your opinions on Ahmed Johnson's WWE career? Share them in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 6 WWE Superstars who saved others from life-threatening injuries

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh