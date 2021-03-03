5 things we learned from Ahmed Johnson's Sportskeeda interview

During the mid 1990s, Ahmed Johnson was a major player on WWE television.

The Pearl River Powerhouse is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. When Johnson won the Intercontinental Title in 1996, he became the first African American to win a singles championship in WWE, a huge landmark moment in professional wrestling history.

During his career with WWE, Ahmed Johnson had memorable feuds with Goldust and The Nation of Domination before eventually joining The Nation in 1997.

Despite such a large amount of success in a short period of time with WWE, Ahmed Johnson left the company in February 1998.

Recently, Ahmed Johnson sat down with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone for an episode of UnSKripted. In what was a fantastic and revealing interview, let's take a closer look at 5 things we learned from Ahmed Johnson's recent Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Goldust "pulled a fast one" on Ahmed Johnson during the infamous WWE kissing angle

Ahmed Johnson and Goldust feuded over the Intercontinental Championship in 1996

Advertisement

During the interview, Ahmed Johnson was asked if the infamous "kissing angle" with Goldust in 1996 was planned ahead of time.

At the time, Ahmed Johnson was feuding with Goldust for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Bizarre One was quickly making a name for himself with his outrageous androgynous antics. This includes kissing a prone Ahmed Johnson during their Intercontinental Championship match at King of the Ring 1996.

UnSKripted w/Dr. Chris Featherstone — LIVE Q&A featuring Ahmed Johnson! https://t.co/uw1KePf5C8 — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) March 3, 2021

Johnson revealed that Goldust and himself had discussed the spot backstage prior to the match, but Goldust "pulled a fast one" and changed things:

"He pulled a fast one on me. You know we had discussed it in the back where he was supposed to put his hand over my mouth and kiss his hand. But, he didn't do that. He went on and kissed me and he knew I couldn't do nothing because we were live on TV and everyone's watching so I'm like, 'I'm going to kill you when I get up, I'm going to kill you.'"

Advertisement

Despite the change of plans and possible "rib" pulled on him by Goldust, Ahmed Johnson holds no ill will towards the now Dustin Rhodes. The Pearl River Powerhouse was complimentary about his former opponent:

"No, we joked about it, man. He's a good dude man."