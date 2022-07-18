"Him and Rock got paid"- Former WWE star explains why Triple H made more money than him at pay-per-view

Road Dogg explained that he was paid less than Triple H during WWE pay-per-views in the past since he would only interfere during matches.

D-Generation X is one of wrestling's most famous stables. Most notably comprising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna, they were best known for their feud with the authority figures of the company. Later, they added the likes of The New Age Outlaws and X-Pac to their ranks.

In the most recent episode of Oh...You Didn't Know? Podcast, Road Dogg was asked if there's a difference in pay between those who wrestle at major shows and whoever interferes in said matches.

The Hall of Famer said there was but added that it was only fair to get paid less.

"Yeah, yeah you make less money of course. But, DX was on a roll then. T-shirts were selling, so there was income coming in, for sure. But, if Hunter wrestled on there, wrestled Rock 30 minutes, him and Rock got paid. You know what I mean? So those of us who just helped out, got paid, just not as well. So I think that was fair is fair, you know what I mean? If I was in there working for 30 minutes, I'd want more money than me who just ran in and bumped up the apron," said Road Dogg. (0:08-0:37)

Check out the full clip below:

D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the class of 2019. During the ceremony, The Game and The Heartbreak Kid were joined by Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac while also commemorating Chyna.

Road Dogg teased a wrestling return outside WWE

It has been a while since the former WWE Tag Team Champion stepped inside the ring. Compared to his former partner Billy Gunn, Dogg has mostly seen backstage operations. However, it looks like this won't be the case for long.

In a previous podcast episode, the former superstar shared that he was talking with a local wrestling company about 'doing something.'

"I've been in talks with a local wrestling company, not too local, but a wrestling company about doing something. So, really excited about my future. I am getting out and about and meeting everybody, and that's really cool because I feel like I've been hiding behind the camera for a decade," said Road Dogg.

Despite his release from WWE, it looks like Road Dogg has no bitter feelings towards the company and will be making appearances in a different promotion.

What was your favorite DX moment? Share them in the comments section below!

