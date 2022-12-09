Top WWE star Sasha Banks is one of the most talented and respected performers of her generation. However, she struggled internally after accidentally 'retiring' Saraya (a.k.a Paige) in 2017.

In 2017, Banks kicked Saraya in the neck at a WWE house show, which led to the British star getting injured and subsequently being forced to remain retired for more than 4 years.

Now fit again and back in the ring, Saraya recently revealed to the BBC as to how the unfortunate injury impacted Banks after she unintentionally hurt her.

"I felt really awful for Sasha. Even though I was the one that got the injury, it takes its toll on somebody mentally," she said. "Wrestling isn't an easy sport. And we sign up to get hurt… but it really does mess you up to end someone's career like that." H/T BBC

Saraya recently worked on her first match in 5 years last month. She made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling at the pay-per-view Full Gear, where she came out victorious against the highly rated Britt Baker.

Sasha Banks reportedly set to start 2023 with a bang

The Boss has not been seen in WWE since May 2022 as she and her tag partner Naomi 'walked out' of the arena moments before RAW was meant to air.

Whilst her relationship with WWE is still sour, PWInsider recently reported that the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion may be featured at New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 17, which takes place on January 4th and 21st.

"Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks is expected to be at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month, according to several sources close to the situation. While it is unknown whether Varnado will be appearing before the live crowd, we are told that NJPW is bringing Varnado in to the event." H/T PWInsider

Over the years, Banks has made it very clear that she is a huge fan of Japanese wrestling. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram story, teasing a potential face-off against former WWE star Kairi Sane.

