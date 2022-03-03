“You're my favorite wrestler right now” - Former WWE Superstar details admiration of Big E

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang stated that he was very impressed by Big E during his return to the company last year.

Yang had a short tryout run as a potential producer, which ended in December. He heaped praise on the New Day member, who captured his first WWE Championship last year by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jimmy Wang Yang told Rick Ucchino of Bleav in Pro Wrestling that he informed Big E that he was his favorite wrestler, and he was impressed with him after his championship win.

"Ten years ago, I was at WWE in Dayton and I saw Big E and I told him, “Big E dude, you're my favorite wrestler right now. Like, really, you're my favorite. Coming back ten years later, 11 years later, I told him, ‘Bro, you're still my favorite wrestler.’ And some things that I saw with him when he was the Champion really, really impressed me… He impressed me so much, like going with his gut feelings about situations. Big E is a real champion," said Yang.

Jimmy Wang Yang says he was also impressed by Seth Rollins and several other WWE stars

The Visionary is one of the biggest stars in the entire business right now. He's a Grand Slam Champion and has main evented multiple premium live events.

Other than Big E, Jimmy was also impressed by Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, among others.

"But there were so many other guys that were great. The Street Profits, Chad Gable and Otis, Los Lotharios, Finn (Balor), and somebody that really impressed me, because I just saw him on TV a lot and I never really worked with him, is Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins. That dude impressed me so much. Even on spontaneous things and character, wrestling, everything,” said Yang.

Seth Rollins is currently part of a tag team with Kevin Owens on the red brand. They have an upcoming match for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

What are your thoughts on Big E? What do you think about Jimmy Wang Yang's comments? Sound off below!

