Former WWE star hits back at immediate criticism from fans after new deal is announced

A former WWE star has signed a new contract with their rivals, and has immediately come under criticism. The star has now hit back at fans on social media, responding to the hate she had received.

TNA Wrestling announced Dana Brooke aka Ash by Elegance's new deal with them on social media only a few hours back. She had been released from WWE back in September after the Endeavor merger. Several other stars had also been released around the same time, and it was only recently that she was able to show up at the TNA Hard to Kill event.

Already, the star has come under criticism, despite not yet speaking or even stepping in the ring, with her look being the focus of the issue the fans had.

There were several comparisons to Toni Storm of AEW because of the way she did her hair. Now, Brooke has hit back at the criticism.

"Relax everyone … It’s a hair style… I haven’t cut a promo, or step foot in the ring & y’all are hating… Lemme tell ya something, I like Toni Storm but respectfully, she will never be me & I’ll never be her!! But at least your (sic) talking about me. 💋🤷🏼‍♀️"

At this time, it's not certain if Brooke will be directly going after the top title now that she's in TNA and no longer working with WWE.

