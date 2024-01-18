Major released WWE Superstar officially signs with rival promotion

A former WWE Superstar has now signed with a top rival promotion with a new name.

The announcement about Dana Brooke, aka Ash by Elegance, was recently made on Twitter.

WWE released several stars from the company soon after the Endeavor merger. The released talents' no-compete clause ended recently, and quite a few have turned up for different companies. After making her first appearance for a rival promotion earlier, Dana Brooke, aka Ash by Elegance, has decided her future.

While there were several improvements when Triple H became the head of creative, some stars, including Dana Brooke, were still not being lauded by the fans due to the booking.

TNA Wrestling made the announcement saying that she had officially signed with them. She already made her debut for the promotion when she was spotted as part of the crowd during the Hard to Kill event.

"BREAKING: Ash By Elegance has signed with TNA Wrestling!" the official announcement said.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

As part of the TNA Knockouts Division, Brooke will finally get the opportunity to find her footing outside WWE. With her time in her old promotion ending and what appears to be her time in TNA beginning, she has changed her old character.

Instead of being known as Dana Brooke, she took up the name Ash by Elegance, sharing a picture of herself on Instagram with the same. It appears to be her new character going forward.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here