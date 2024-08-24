Former WWE star honors Bray Wyatt on his first death anniversary

On the somber anniversary of Bray Wyatt's passing, former WWE star Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis) took to social media to honor the iconic wrestler. Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, passed away last year on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36.

Top Dolla, a member of the popular Hit Row faction alongside B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, was released from the company in September 2023. On the February 17, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Hit Row performed a rap before being brutally attacked by The Eater of Worlds and Uncle Howdy. This segment was Windham Rotunda's last on-screen appearance.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), former WWE star Top Dolla expressed his deep admiration and respect for Bray Wyatt, acknowledging his profound impact on the wrestling world and beyond.

Trending

Check out AJ Francis' tweet below:

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"A year ago we lost an icon… #RIPBray 🕊️ It is such an honor to be a part of the last thing he did in the ring… #RIPBrayWyatt. We miss you Windham 🙏🏽," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Champion loved working with Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds perhaps had one of the best and most underrated rivalries with former WWE Champion and current AEW star Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan).

Speaking on Daily Star, The American Dragon stated that he loved wrestling with Bray Wyatt, especially their match at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Danielson also claimed that working with Rotunda's 'The Fiend' character was fun.

"So I loved working with Bray. I worked with him several times. We had a match, after I left The Wyatt Family, at that Royal Rumble that I really enjoyed. I got to wrestle him as ‘The Fiend’. That was a lot of fun. He’s just someone that I really miss, Brodie [Lee] was also involved in that, and I was close with him. So it was a fun time," Bryan recalled.

The former WWE Universal Champion's legacy is now being carried on by his brother, Bo Dallas, who has adopted the sinister persona of Uncle Howdy. Together with Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis, Uncle Howdy has formed the enigmatic faction called The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback