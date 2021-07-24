Former WWE star says he bullied The Great Khali backstage

Dylan Postl (a.k.a. Hornswoggle) has recalled how he legitimately bullied The Great Khali during their time working together in WWE.

Hornswoggle, who stands at 4ft 5in tall, is one of the smallest performers in WWE history. He formed an on-screen alliance with The Great Khali in 2012, while he also traveled to and from WWE events with the 7ft 1in star.

Despite their differences in stature, Hornswoggle recently revealed on the Such Good Shoot podcast that he made it his mission to bully his WWE co-worker.

“Him and I, I bullied the hell out of him, legitimately bullied him, where in this day and age I'd be frowned upon,” Hornswoggle said. “Just because I was like, ‘Hey, if there's a target that I'm going to pick, it's going to be him.’ Because why go for like Primo or Epico when I can bully The Great Khali? I made it my mission every week. When I wasn't booked I was just in the locker room just bullying him.”

Hornswoggle and The Great Khali often appeared on WWE television alongside Natalya. The trio’s only televised matches together ended in victories over Primo, Epico and Rosa Mendes.

Hornswoggle's relationships with The Great Khali and Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona worked for WWE between 2005 and 2020

Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) and Brian Myers (f.k.a. Curt Hawkins) discuss their passion for wrestling figures every week on their Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

Hornswoggle, an avid wrestling figure collector, is best friends with Myers in real life. Much like his relationship with The Great Khali, the former WWE star also has an interesting way of communicating with Cardona.

“Those guys [Cardona and Myers] have resurged my career outside of wrestling,” Hornswoggle added. “Brian is my best friend. Matt and I have been close, close friends, as much as we hate each other. We have probably the biggest love-hate relationship in wrestling. We love screwing with each other. Oh yeah [bigger love-hate relationship than him and Khali].”

Hornswoggle, known as Swoggle since leaving WWE in 2016, recently teamed up with Cardona, Myers and Mark Sterling at an AIW (Absolute Intense Wrestling) event. The four men lost an eight-man tag team match against Joshua Bishop, Wes Barkley, Cheech and Colin Delaney.

