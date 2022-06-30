Create
Notifications

"I'm going to challenge him" – Former WWE Superstar sends interesting message to Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Hogan has appeared sporadically for WWE over the past few years!
Hogan has appeared sporadically for WWE over the past few years!
Lennard Surrao
Lennard Surrao
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jun 30, 2022 06:16 PM IST

Scotty 2 Hotty sent out an epic challenge to Hulk Hogan during an exclusive interview with Sportskeea Wrestling.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about never getting to work a dream match with The Hulkster, joking that he'd settle for a karaoke contest at this point.

Hogan regularly organizes karaoke sessions at his bar in Tampa, Florida, and it seems like Scotty 2 Hotty might be considering a visit soon. Here's what the former WWE star told Sportskeeda's Senior Editor, the legendary Bill Apter:

"I'm going to come down there and I'm going to challenge him to a karaoke because that's what he does now at his bar in Tampa, and that's about what I'd do now," revealed Scotty 2 Hotty. "So I think probably the best thing to do now is we have a karaoke showdown. Pink Houses by John Mellencamp (go-to Karaoke song)." (from 4:13 to 4:30)
youtube-cover

Scotty 2 Hotty wasn't always a fan of Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was an inspiring figure during his prime. Almost every wrestling fan adored The Hulkster. However, Scotty 2 Hotty recently said he didn't grow up idolizing Hogan:

"I really wasn't, and I say this a lot; I really wasn't a fan, I wasn't a Hulkamaniac growing up, and I grew up in that era," admitted the former WWE trainer.

Scotty 2 Hotty didn't realize how great Hogan was until he witnessed the legend perform at a live event in Portland, Maine.

Hogan drew the biggest crowds during 1980s, and Scotty 2 Hotty was lucky to see the Hall of Famer tear the roof down of a packed arena.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hulk Hogan hasn't wrestled since competing in his final match for TNA in 2012. The 68-year-old legend has overcome multiple health issues in recent years and is seemingly happy to be a retired wrestling superstar.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...