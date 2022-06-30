"I'm going to challenge him" – Former WWE Superstar sends interesting message to Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Scotty 2 Hotty sent out an epic challenge to Hulk Hogan during an exclusive interview with Sportskeea Wrestling.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion spoke about never getting to work a dream match with The Hulkster, joking that he'd settle for a karaoke contest at this point.

Hogan regularly organizes karaoke sessions at his bar in Tampa, Florida, and it seems like Scotty 2 Hotty might be considering a visit soon. Here's what the former WWE star told Sportskeeda's Senior Editor, the legendary Bill Apter:

"I'm going to come down there and I'm going to challenge him to a karaoke because that's what he does now at his bar in Tampa, and that's about what I'd do now," revealed Scotty 2 Hotty. "So I think probably the best thing to do now is we have a karaoke showdown. Pink Houses by John Mellencamp (go-to Karaoke song)." (from 4:13 to 4:30)

Scotty 2 Hotty wasn't always a fan of Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was an inspiring figure during his prime. Almost every wrestling fan adored The Hulkster. However, Scotty 2 Hotty recently said he didn't grow up idolizing Hogan:

"I really wasn't, and I say this a lot; I really wasn't a fan, I wasn't a Hulkamaniac growing up, and I grew up in that era," admitted the former WWE trainer.

Scotty 2 Hotty didn't realize how great Hogan was until he witnessed the legend perform at a live event in Portland, Maine.

Hogan drew the biggest crowds during 1980s, and Scotty 2 Hotty was lucky to see the Hall of Famer tear the roof down of a packed arena.

Hulk Hogan hasn't wrestled since competing in his final match for TNA in 2012. The 68-year-old legend has overcome multiple health issues in recent years and is seemingly happy to be a retired wrestling superstar.

