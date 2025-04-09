Former WWE star Isla Dawn sends a message to fans after potentially serious situation

WWE released a lot of stars in February including names like Authors of Pain and the former Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn. Isla recently responded to a social media account who was pretending to be her.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre won the Women's Tag Team Championships last year and were also being featured on TV. While Isla got fired, her partner returned to SmackDown as Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice.

An account on X (fka Twitter) was trying to steal the star's identity by pretending to be Isla Dawn. She responded to the situation by asking the fans to not engage with such accounts and called it weird.

"Roleplay accounts are cool and all but anyone actually full on pretending to be me is a weirdo and just report them and don’t engage cause they’re weird." Isla wrote on X.

Fans on X shared their agreement with Dawn's statement as the situation could've gotten serious. There have been many cases in the past in which accounts like these have even scammed some innocent fans.

Isla Dawn set to make an in-ring return

Isla Dawn was released from WWE earlier this year and hasn't wrestled since. One-half of The Unholy Union was recently confirmed to make her return to the ring in July. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is set to appear in an event hosted by a promotion called Northeast Wrestling.

The promotion took to X to announce that Dawn will be appearing at their upcoming Wrestling Under The Stars event on July 19th. This will be Isla first match ever since she got released from the Stamford-based promotion.

"This is no April Fools joke! Tickets are now on sale for Wrestling Under The Stars in Niles, OH on Sat, July 19th! Get yours now!"

Fans are excited to see the star back in the squared circle. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Dawn after her return to wrestling.

