Former WWE star issues an open challenge

A former WWE Superstar recently issued an open challenge for the upcoming episode of 'MLW FUSION.' The name in question is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Cardona performed for WWE for more than a decade, from 2005 to 2020. During that time, he managed to become one of the most popular stars in the company. He went on to win several titles as well, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the Tag Team Championships twice with Curt Hawkins.

However, after parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, Cardona started performing for different indie wrestling promotions like Game Changer Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, House of Glory, and Major League Wrestling as well.

MLW recently announced that Matt Cardona has issued an open challenge named 'Matt Cardona's Fright Night Challenge,' which will be televised on an upcoming episode of 'MLW FUSION.' It is a part of MLW Slaughterhouse, set to be taped in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 14.

Matt Cardona recently revealed if he will return to WWE

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Matt Cardona was asked if he is coming back to World Wrestling Entertainment. The 'Indie God' said that he does not know if he would return, but if he did, he wants to lay out John Cena.

"I think John Cena is the man. I have nothing but respect and love for John. People ask me all the time, ‘Are you coming to WWE?’ I don’t know. But if I did, I’d want to lay out John Cena. Like you just said, it’s because of John, I got pushed off the stage in a wheelchair. It’s because of him I got kicked in the nuts at WrestleMania. So John Cena, if you’re watching this, I can see you. That’s all that matters. I can see him," Cardona said.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently performing in the Stamford-based promotion and is the current Women's Tag Team Champion. So, a possible return for Matt cannot be ruled out completely.

