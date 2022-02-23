"He's just a creative guy" - Ken Anderson loved working with a controversial former WWE personality (Exclusive)

Ken Anderson appeared once again on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, and the former WWE United States Champion spoke about his time working with Vince Russo in TNA.

Vince Russo was hugely successful in WWE as the company's head writer during the Attitude Era. The wrestling veteran is quite a controversial name in wrestling circles due to his honest opinions about the business.

The former WWE star said that while he didn't always agree with Vince Russo's ideas, the former WCW Champion was always receptive to different pitches when they were on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's payroll.

"I loved working with Vince. Yep, I know that he had some, during our times working together, he had some interesting ideas that, you know, that I'm a big fan of. But overall, he's just a creative guy," revealed Ken Anderson. [24:33 -

The former WWE star reveals why Vince Russo had one of the toughest jobs in the world

Ken Anderson noted that being a professional wrestling writer was one of the most challenging jobs ever, as talent needed to be provided with content for almost 52 weeks a year.

The former Mr. Kennedy added that he had a great time being a co-worker with Vince Russo and was appreciative of his creative inputs.

"You know, being creative in wrestling is one of the hardest jobs in the world, I think because it's 52 weeks a year that you have to keep coming up with. And it's not just one or two people you have to come up with material for, it's the whole roster, and he does that, and I don't know, he was just really cool to work with. Always open to ideas and creative suggestions. So, I loved working with him," said the former Money in the Bank winner. [24:56 - 25:28]

Vince Russo continues to be an active voice in professional wrestling as he serves as one of the expert analysts for Sportskeeda Wrestling, and you can find him every week on shows such as Legion of RAW and Writing with Russo.

