Epic storyline suggested for Steve Austin's WWE return: WrestleMania opponent confronts him on podcast, Former rival returns as trainer (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely rumored to be making his in-ring return after 19 years for a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

WWE's intended narrative revolves around Kevin Owens taking shots at Texas, and many pundits, including Vince Russo, believe that there are better ways to book the Hall of Famer's comeback.

Russo donned the booker's hat once again on this week's episode of Legion of RAW and provided a captivating story to facilitate the long-awaited return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Every pro wrestling feud needs an explosive start, and Vince Russo said WWE could utilize Steve Austin's podcast and have Owens appear as the guest. Russo would write Owens to attack the legend's pride and call him out for not being able to wrestle.

As expected, Steve Austin will have a hostile response. The unique booking decision brings a sense of reality into play and adds relevancy to WWE-backed podcasts moving forward.

"Chris, of the top of my head, just sitting here right now, you and me, it's as simple as bringing Owens on Austin's podcast. Okay? And Austin kind of, you know, I mean, Owens kind of taking a shot at Austin, you know, 'you're crippled, you couldn't even wrestle again if you wanted to but really attacking Austin's pride.' And Austin goes, 'What are you saying, son?' I don't have anything left in the tank? What, I'm walking on one leg?" said Vince Russo. [27:09 - 27:48]

Vince Russo based his proposed storyline for Steve Austin on the iconic Rocky 4 movie and said that WWE could showcase the Texas Rattlesnake's intense training routine during the build-up to the mega match.

Austin's primary motive would be to prove Kevin Owens wrong, but beyond the rivalry, the 57-year-old would also want to be able to perform at a high level for fans.

"And then, bro," Russo continued. "You showed the Rocky 4 training, where now it's all about shutting this young 'you know what,' just shutting his big mouth. And you see the Austin training, and you see the pain in the knees and him being pushed. I mean, my god, bro! There is such a beautiful story you can tell." [ 27:49 - 28:08]

Vince Russo says WWE can get Bret Hart back as Stone Cold Steve Austin's trainer

Allan @allan_cheapshot Simple yet brilliant from Bret Hart and Steve Austin. Simple yet brilliant from Bret Hart and Steve Austin. https://t.co/K0wuaR9uaf

Steve Austin's coming out of retirement should be rightfully treated as a monumental moment, and Vince Russo felt WWE could add more star power to the equation by getting Bret Hart back as a mentor.

Russo once again referenced Rocky 4 and the heart-wrenching scene where Balboa revealed his vulnerable side to his wife, Adrian.

Steve Austin could also encounter self-doubt during his preparations for the match. Russo pitched the possibility of Bret Hart taking his former rival to the Dungeon to reignite his passion.

"The Hitman" played a significant role in setting up Steve Austin for superstardom, and the company could potentially execute a brilliant callback by getting Hart back for a cameo performance.

"You could even go as far, bro; this is how beautiful and wonderful this could be. So, you know, all of a sudden, you get to, I'm writing the Rocky movie again, bro. You get to the part now where Austin starts doubting himself; maybe, you see the situation on the beach, remember the situation on the beach with Rocky and Adrian, and Rocky goes, 'I'm afraid, okay! For the first time in my life, I'm afraid!' Austin cuts that promo. Bro, then who comes out of the darkness to freaking train Austin? Bro, freaking Bret! Bring Austin to the [Hart] Dungeon. Remember they had their match, Bret made Austin, Bret brings Austin into the Dungeon. I mean, come on, Chris. We just came up with that at the top of our heads. It's not that difficult, bro," Russo concluded. [29:15 - 30:09]

Vince Russo's spontaneous creative pitch for Steve Austin's return sounds promising; however, is it better than WWE's planned feud around "The Stunner" and Owens' Texas-related barbs? You can decide and let us know in the comments section below.

