Former WWE star knows how young wrestlers can earn money; gives biggest tip

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently shared his perspective about maximizing earnings in the wrestling business.

After his 15-year run with the company, Cardona was released by WWE in 2020. He has since transitioned into being one of the top stars on the independent circuit, known as the 'Indy God'.

During an appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Cardona said that his goal everytime was to make more money from merchandise sales than what he was getting paid. He said that young wrestlers need to prioritize making money, apart from putting together good matches in the ring.

"My goal every single show, doesn't happen of course, is that I want to walk out of there with more merch money than I do get paid. That's my goal. I shoot for the stars. This is not Wrestling Friendship, this is Wrestling Business. You gotta make money. So when I see guys and girls like going over there, high spots, and listen, I know you need that. Have a great match, but you need to make money. Don't take a photo for free. Charge something. 5 bucks, 10 bucks, 50 bucks, something," Cardona said.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona recently made a huge claim regarding his earnings

Matt Cardona, popularly known to fans as Zack Ryder, has established himself on the independent circuit in recent years.

During a recent back and forth on Twitter with Major League Wrestling (MLW) star Alex Kane, Cardona claimed that he was making more money from his wrestling figure podcast than what the MLW star made as the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"No. I’m not even talking about how much money I’ve made wrestling. You mentioned my toys. My successful podcast about toys brings in more money a month than you make wrestling a year. I’d review your figure on the next @MajorWFPod but…YOU. DON’T. HAVE. ONE! HAHAHAHAHA!" Cardona shared.

Cardona's last WWE appearance before his release was during an episode of RAW in 2020 when he faced Bobby Lashley. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

