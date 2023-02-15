Former WWE Superstar Lana (AKA CJ Perry) has sent a message to her husband Miro on Valentine's Day.

The couple has been married since 2016. She managed The Bulgarian Brute for the majority of their time in WWE. They weren't acknowledged as a couple on TV until a few years into their run on the main roster. The former United States Champion left the company in 2020 and is currently signed to AEW. His wife was let go the following year and has yet to return to the ring.

Lana recently took to Twitter to post a photo of herself holding a bouquet of roses. In the caption, she wrote that her husband Miro sent it to her on Valentine's Day all the way from Bulgaria.

"Even though I can buy myself flowers, thank you Miro for the beautiful roses on Valentine's Day all the way from Bulgaria. #NYFW," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Lana says she would love to return to WWE

After managing Miro, formerly known as Rusev, for several years, The Ravishing Russian transitioned into an in-ring competitor and briefly teamed up with Naomi. The duo even competed at WrestleMania 37.

During an appearance on The Bailey Show, Lana expressed her desire to return to WWE, stating:

"If WWE were to call me tomorrow and be like, 'we want you back,' it's not about the money. I would shut the site down [CJPerry.com] and go back because WWE is one of the greatest franchises in the world. There is nothing in the world like wrestling and if the opportunity was right for me to return and tell compelling stories and burn the house down, I'll come back and do it for free."

Her last televised match was on the May 31, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated her and Naomi in a tag team match during the show.

Would you like to see Lana back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

