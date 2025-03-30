Former WWE star Lana seemingly confirms her relationship status with Rusev

Former WWE Superstars and power couple Lana and Rusev (aka Miro) separated after seven years together last year. However, according to a report by TMZ, the two started talking in June 2024, healed their relationship, and are now back together as a couple.

CJ Perry and Miro also renewed their vows in a church in Los Angeles. They are now living together. Lana seemingly confirmed her relationship status with Rusev, as she posted a picture of herself and Miro in the car on her Instagram story.

Lana (CJ Perry) and Rusev (Miro) (Photo: Lana's Instagram story)

It appears the couple is back together, going by the picture with Miro. CJ Perry has likely checked the box, confirming it to their fans.

Lana wants to follow in the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer

CJ Perry met her partner, Rusev, during her stint in WWE. She was the on-screen manager for the former United States Champion. They eventually got married in July 2016.

However, fast forward to 2025, both are currently out of WWE. But some recent reports suggest fans could soon see the power couple back in Stamford-based promotion.

While speaking in an interview with USA Today, Lana expressed that her professional wrestling career has not concluded. She still wants to continue her manager role on television. The 39-year-old star stated she wants to evolve into a manager like legendary Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

“I'm really focused on finding talent and cultivating them and helping them become the best wrestlers and champions possible. I guess you could say I want to be the Paul Heyman," she said.

With WrestleMania 41 looming and rumors all around the internet regarding the power couple’s reunion, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Lana and Rusev in the coming months.

