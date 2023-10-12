Former WWE star makes astonishing claim revelation about his pay

WWE Superstars are usually well-paid. The company has long been seen as the place where wrestlers should be aiming to go so that they can do what they need to in their career and be compensated well financially. However, for stars plying their trade in the Indies, that's also very possible. One former WWE star in particular - Matt Cardona - is apparently doing extremely well.

Cardona was a part of WWE for a long time, and with the exception of his run in the early 2010s with the United States Championship, he didn't really get the push that fans felt he clearly deserved. The star was even punished for getting himself over with fans when the company didn't have plans to push him.

Since leaving the company, the star has been doing really well for himself in the Indies. He has established himself as a top name and seems to be wrestling in multiple promotions throughout the year.

Cardona - who has been calling himself "Indy God" - made a startling revelation about how he's doing financially. He said that he's paid well for his appearances at shows, but despite that, he made even more money than that on the merchandise stand.

This further proves his popularity with fans, given how eagerly they are buying his merchandise. Previously, Steph De Lander, Cardona's partner in the indie scene, also shared her success.

