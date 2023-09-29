Former WWE star makes enormous announcement for the first time in 3 years; is becoming free agent

Wrestling in WWE is a dream for most stars. However, that's not the case for an alumni of the promotion. He's perfectly happy to ply his trade around the world after recently becoming a free agent. The star in question is none other than Sami Callihan.

Callihan was quite a presence during his time in WWE. While he didn't find success, he stirred things up with his character. Eventually, it was only after he left the company that he found success. Wrestling everywhere in the world, he didn't leave anything untested.

Finally, it was his run in IMPACT Wrestling that saw him not only become a world champion but also make his name showcasing the violent CZW-style offense. The star's contract with IMPACT is expiring now, and by the end of this month, he's expected to be a free agent.

While there was talk of him re-signing with IMPACT, the star has now given a hint into his future by saying that he's taking bookings in the indies for the first time in three years. It does mean that he does not have immediate plans to go to WWE, and also, even if he does end up staying with IMPACT, it might not be an exclusive contract.

Expand Tweet

Given the talent Callihan has shown, fans will be looking to see what the star does next.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.