Former WWE Star Marty Jannetty's Facebook post grabs the attention of Georgia Police

It's been an interesting day for Marty Jannetty. The former WWE Superstar made a post on Facebook that went viral today, where he seemingly confessed to a murder. According to Jannetty, when he was thirteen years old, he made a man "disappear".

After things took a turn, Jannetty apparently killed the man in self-defense and hid his body in the Chattahoochee River. According to Jannetty, it was the "first time" he made a man disappear, which brought up more questions than answers.

So much so, in fact, that the authorities are looking into his claims.

Columbus Police Department investigating Marty Jannetty

TMZ has reported that the Columbus Police Department is now investigating Marty Jannetty's claims. The direct quote from the department was:

"We are going to look into this."

A spokesperson from the homicide division followed up, saying the first thing they'll have to do is look into their list of missing persons cases to see if any of the details match up. This case isn't a priority at the moment, however, as there are current investigations that are high up on the list.

Still, this is a pretty serious moment for Jannetty, and not the first time that he's made some controversial posts on Facebook. However, this one may land him in jail if there's any truth to it.