Former WWE star on massive plans for 2024: "I have a wedding to pay for..."

A former WWE Superstar recently opened up about his massive plans for a wedding in 2024. The name in question is Nash Carter, aka Zachary Wentz.

Carter signed a contract with WWE in December 2020 and started performing for the developmental brand. He debuted alongside his tag team partner Wes Lee on the January 13, 2021, episode of NXT. Together, they were named MSK. The duo won the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament and the NXT Tag Team Championship twice.

However, things changed for Nash Carter on April 6, 2022, as the company released him after some allegations by his ex-wife, Kimber Lee. Carter is now in a relationship with NXT star Gigi Dolin, and the duo got engaged in October 2023. The 29-year-old is currently performing for IMPACT Wrestling in a tag team with Trey Miguel. They are known as The Rascalz.

Miguel recently took to Twitter to state that he was open to severe bookings because he has a wedding to pay for in 2024

"2024 I want all the smoke. Every promotion in every state. I got a wedding to pay for let’s get to it!!! DM for serious booking inquiries," Trey Miguel wrote.

Nash Carter quoted his teammate and tweeted that he has a wedding to pay for as well and insisted on booking The Rascalz for 2024.

"I have a wedding to pay for as well so let’s #BookTheRascalz," Carter tweeted.

WWE star Gigi Dolin revealed how Nash Carter proposed to her

WWE star Gigi Dolin recently took to her Instagram to reveal that Nash Carter proposed to her on the Disney Wish Cruise.

The star mentioned she was thrilled as she couldn't have asked for a better human than Carter.

"I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other, we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting 😄) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human."

It remains to be seen whether the former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.

