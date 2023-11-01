Gigi Dolin engaged to two-time WWE Tag Team Champion

Gigi Dolin just announced her engagement to a former WWE Superstar with a new post on Instagram.

Dolin has been in a relationship with ex-WWE star Zachary Wentz fka Nash Carter for quite some time now. She confirmed the relationship on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

In a new Instagram post, Gigi Dolin revealed that Wentz proposed to her on the Disney Wish Cruise.

Check out an excerpt from her post below:

"I have been through a lot of heartache and so has @zacharywentzofficial over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting 😄) There’s so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn’t have asked for a better human."

Gigi seemed beyond happy over the proposal and received tons of congratulatory messages from her fans on her Instagram post. She also revealed in the post that going on the Disney Wish Cruise had been a dream of hers ever since she was a child. She also described herself as a "Disney adult."

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Gigi Dolin and Zachary Wentz.

