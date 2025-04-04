Former WWE star Matt Cardona reflects on his major victory at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) has looked back on the biggest victory of his career. It's been nine years since he had his WrestleMania moment.

The Indy God competed in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32. The other competitors were Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara, and Stardust. Cardona shockingly won the match and captured his first and only IC Title.

Matt Cardona took to X on the ninth anniversary of this huge win and shared photos of him holding the title and celebrating with his dad in the ring. He wrote that he's grateful to have had that moment in his career.

"Time flies… Grateful to have had a #WrestleMania moment 9 years ago," he wrote.

Chelsea Green opens up about her special bond with Matt Cardona

The former IC Champion is married to the first-ever Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green. After dating since 2017, she and Cardona tied the knot on April 4, 2019.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in February, Chelsea Green discussed her relationship with Matt Cardona and how influential he's been in her wrestling career.

"I mean, I have now been wrestling longer with him than without. I started dating him two years into my career and we've now been together eight years. So I don't know wrestling without him at this point. I just love getting to share these memories with him because, you know, I might not have been a wrestling fan growing up but he was. So he really forces me to be like, 'No this moment is incredible. Stop, smell the roses, enjoy this moment because you might not have this ever again. You never know.' So it's really special."

Chelsea Green has admitted in the past that she wants to see her husband back in WWE. He's not currently signed to any major wrestling promotion.

