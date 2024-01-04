Former WWE star Matt Riddle sends a five-word message to real-life Bloodline member

Matt Riddle took to social media to send a message to a real-life Bloodline member and popular professional wrestler, Jacob Fatu.

In September of 2023, Riddle announced his departure from WWE, taking to Twitter to reveal the same. During his time with the company, he won the United States Championship and was also a RAW Tag Team Champion with Randy Orton.

Post-WWE, Riddle has been confirmed for MLW, where he is set to cross paths with Fatu. Taking to Twitter/X, The King of Bros sent a five-word message.

"In Philly this Saturday Bro," wrote Riddle.

Check out a screengrab of Riddle's tweet:

Expand Tweet

MLW recently put out a press release regarding Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu

Matt Riddle is set to continue his rivalry with the Anoa'i family even after his WWE departure.

While in the company, he briefly feuded with Roman Reigns and unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal Championship. Riddle and Randy Orton also lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

Ahead of Riddle's match against Jacob Fatu, MLW put out a press release which read:

"Matt Riddle, the chill grappler known for fighting barefoot and winning big has returned to Major League Wrestling… and he has set his sights on 'the most dangerous man on planet earth': Jacob Fatu."

Expand Tweet

The press release further followed up as:

"In 2018, Riddle danced with destiny, dominating the MLW World Heavyweight Title tournament, exiting in the finals in a championship bout that could’ve gone either way. Having won titles around the world, Riddle now returns to MLW to finally win the big one: the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. In order to do so, he has to go through the baddest beast in the land in the 'Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu."

Riddle will aim for a big win after his WWE departure, as it remains to be seen if he can put away the Samoan Werewolf.

Are you excited about Riddle vs. Fatu? Sound off in the comments section below.