Former WWE star Mickie James announces date for in-ring return  after injury 

Former WWE star Mickie James recently took to social media to announce the date of her return to the squared circle.

She was slated to defend her IMPACT Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice in March but was pulled from the show due to an injury. The wrestling legend had to relinquish her title before the event, with Deonna Purrazzo succeeding her as the next champion after defeating Grace at Rebellion for the vacant title.

Micke James recently broke the news on Twitter that she'll make her long-awaited in-ring return on Saturday, July 8, in France. She will go one-on-one with Aurora Teves.

"I can’t wait to go to France!!! My 1st match back from injury is a real test against Aurora Teves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe Nick Aldis !!!! LFG!" wrote James.

Check out the tweet below:

Aurora Teves responded to the tweet, stating that she's honored to share the ring with the former WWE Women's Champion.

"Absolutely honoured to get to share the ring with Mickie James in France next weekend. Anyone who has watched me wrestle can see Mickie James is clearly a massive inspiration to me and now it's time to turn the page and make her one of my rivals," she wrote.

Aurora Teves @aurorateves Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames I can’t wait to go to France!!! My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe @RealNickAldis !!!! LFG! twitter.com/anthoroma31/st… I can’t wait to go to France!!! My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe @RealNickAldis !!!! LFG! twitter.com/anthoroma31/st… Absolutely honoured to get to share the ring with @MickieJames in France next weekend. Anyone who has watched me wrestle can see Mickie James is clearly a massive inspiration to me and now it's time to turn the page and make her one of my rivals 🤩 twitter.com/MickieJames/st… Absolutely honoured to get to share the ring with @MickieJames in France next weekend. Anyone who has watched me wrestle can see Mickie James is clearly a massive inspiration to me and now it's time to turn the page and make her one of my rivals 🤩 twitter.com/MickieJames/st…

Mickie James is interested in a match against Mercedes Mone

The wrestling veteran wants to face Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, now that she's no longer part of WWE. The two stars were part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Mickie James revealed on the Busted Open Radio podcast that she's interested in facing The Legit Boss, as she's never wrestled her in a singles match before.

"You talk about that match with Sasha, that’s one match that we never got at WWE. We never had a singles match. It’s one thing that we always wanted. Now with her there at STARDOM and New Japan, I mean that opportunity, to be able to finally have that singles match that we both always wanted, would be incredible," said James.

Mickie is one of the biggest female stars of all time, and her return to the ring is definitely great news for fans. It remains to be seen who she will feud against once she returns to IMPACT.

Would you like to see a match between Mickie and Mercedes? Sound off in the comments section below!

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes