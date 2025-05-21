Former WWE star Mike Diamond aka Maxx Justice passes away following traffic accident

Members of the WWE Universe are paying tribute to a familiar face from Beyond The Mat, who was a stand-out on the indies. Mike Raybeck, known to fans as Maxx Justice and Mike Diamond, has tragically passed away from a devastating accident near his home. A familiar wrestling promotion to longtime fans has announced Mike's passing and provided an update on his life after the ring.

Ad

All Pro Wrestling and Justice were heavily featured in the historic Beyond The Mat documentary from 1999. The 6-foot-5-inch heavyweight later wrestled in Mexico and Japan and had tryouts with WWE and WCW. Performing as Mike Diamond, the San Jose native worked his first WWE tryout on October 21, 1996, losing a RAW dark match to Tracy Smothers as Freddie Joe Floyd. The next night, Diamond lost a Superstars dark match to Barry Horowitz, and then his third and final WWE match came that same night for Superstars episode #524, where Mike and John Faulkner were squashed by The Godwinns.

Ad

Trending

APW has announced that Maxx Justice, aka Mike Diamond, passed away on Friday, May 16, in Hayward, California. The veteran grappler was struck by a vehicle while traveling on his bicycle near Chabot College, according to California's longest active wrestling promotion. Justice graduated from APW Boot Camp and later teamed with indie legend Michael Modest as The Border Patrol.

"Our most sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and fans of Maxx Justice! Rest in Power, thank you for your contributions and for helping pave the way. [salute emoji] #MaxxJustice," wrote APW officials.

Ad

Ad

Justice seemingly retired in October 2002 and worked as a maintenance mechanic for the City of Hayward. He held the APW Universal Heavyweight Championship on five occasions.

Christopher Daniels pays tribute to fellow WWE enhancement talent

Christopher Daniels currently works as AEW's Head of Talent Relations, but the 30-year industry veteran began making his name in countless early indie promotions, such as All Pro Wrestling in California.

Ad

The Fallen Angel and Maxx Justice, aka Mike Diamond, once teamed at APW Game Over on June 9, 2001. Billed as Team UPW, they were defeated by Team APW's Michael Modest and Donovan Morgan. Daniels took to X to pay tribute to his intimidating friend.

"Rest in Peace Maxx Justice. In the ring, one of the most intimidating men I’ve ever encountered, but behind the scenes a true sweetheart. Thanks for welcoming me to APW like you did, big man. [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]," Christopher Daniels wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Daniels was briefly signed to a WWE developmental contract in 1998. He became the second-ever APW Worldwide Internet Champion by beating Modest on New Year's Day 2000, and at the end of the year, he won APW's King of the Indies tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More