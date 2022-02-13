Former WWE star Mojo Rawley engaged 

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently got engaged to his girlfriend Grace, and the couple shared the news on Instagram.

Rawley, a.k.a. Dean Jonathan Muhtadi, worked for Vince McMahon's promotion for nearly a decade. He initially competed in singles competition on the Black and Gold brand. Following that, he allied with former WWE star Matt Cardona.

Mojo Rawley also competed on the main roster across both RAW and SmackDown. Following his split with Cardona, he was briefly involved in the United States Championship picture. Rawley also won the 24/7 Championship seven times between 2019 and 2021.

Rawley was inactive for close to ten months before he was released last year after WrestleMania. Since then, he has made an appearance in the movie "Snake Eyes," a G.I. Joe prequel film.

Not much is known about his girlfriend Grace, except for her aesthetic Instagram profile. Several current and former WWE personalities, including Kayla Braxton, Raquel Gonzalez and EC3, congratulated Rawley and his fiance on their engagement.

Mojo Rawley's plans after WWE release

Last year, Rawley opened up about his plans following his release from the company. He said he wants to wrestle again but also admitted that he wants to explore opportunities. He wanted to take some time off to allow his body to recover after working continuously for nearly a decade. At the time, he was quoted as saying:

"I want to do everything. Right now, it has been almost ten years I just put in. You know how the commitment to WWE is; you can't do anything outside of it. I want to do anything and everything. I definitely want to wrestle again, but right now I just need a little bit of time for me to get all of my stuff in line. I've got a lot of stuff I am working on. I also want to take some time to let my body recover."

Rawley also spoke about the nervousness surrounding his exit from a job with the constant 'paychecks and security.' However, he was fond of the freedom it brought for him.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their heartiest congratulations to Dean Jonathan Muhtadi and his fiance.

