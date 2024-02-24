Mustafa Ali recently made his in-ring debut for a rival promotion after being released from WWE. He went on to achieve an immaculate feat for the first time in his career.

Although Mustafa Ali has won titles in the indies before and even won a title a few weeks ago for Dreamwave Wrestling, this is the first major singles televised title win in his career. He started in 2003, and despite coming close several times in WWE, he never won a championship. Now, though, Mustafa Ali has won the X-Division title.

At TNA No Surrender, he battled Chris Sabin for the championship. He has been feuding with the star since first appearing there for the company, and in his first-ever match in TNA, he immediately got the big win.

While it was a tough match, in the end, Ali was able to come away with the win.

The star is now the new TNA X-Division Champion, and fans will hope that he will have some stellar defenses in the near future.

His former WWE rival and colleague Cedric Alexander also took to social media to praise him and say that he had always believed in Ali, referencing the star's "In Ali we trust" character.

It remains to be seen what's next for the champion, but he's already made quite an impression in his first match.