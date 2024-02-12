Released WWE star wins major championship

A released WWE Superstar has won a championship following his departure from the company last September. WWE merged with Endeavor last year to form TKO Group Holdings and the move resulted in a significant amount of layoffs.

Dolph Ziggler was one of the notable names released by the company, and he has made his way to TNA Wrestling. Mustafa Ali was also let go by the promotion, but he has likewise begun to find success elsewhere.

The 37-year-old signed with the Stamford-based company in 2016 and had a frustrating run. He spent seven years with the promotion but never captured a title. Ali was also the leader of the Retribution faction during his WWE tenure.

Following his release, Ali has taken the independent wrestling scene by storm. The veteran captured the Dreamwave Alternative Championship last night at the Knights of Columbus Hall in LaSalle, Illinois. Mustafa Ali defeated El Hijo del Vikingo, Gringo Loco, and Penta El Zero Miedo to win the title in a Fatal 4-Way match.

Ali took to his Instagram story to share an image of himself celebrating the title win, and you can check it out below.

Ali captures the Dreamwave Alternative title

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali picks his side on the situation with The Rock and Cody Rhodes

Mustafa Ali made it known that he stands with Cody Rhodes and wants the Men's Royal Rumble winner to finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes seemingly handed his WrestleMania 40 main event to The Rock on last week's SmackDown, but the WWE Universe did not react well to the news. At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference this past Thursday night in Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes announced that he will be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The American Nightmare claimed that The Tribal Chief's family would be ashamed of him, which prompted The Rock to slap Rhodes in the face. Mustafa Ali took to social media last week and joined in on the #WeWantCody movement that overtook the wrestling world.

Mustafa Ali has established a loyal fanbase over the years. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran in the wrestling business.

