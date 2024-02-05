Mustafa Ali picks his side on the situation surrounding Cody Rhodes and The Rock

Mustafa Ali chose his side in the recent ongoing Cody Rhodes and The Rock saga.

After months of waiting for Cody to finally finish his story, it was revealed on last week's WWE SmackDown that The Rock will be seemingly taking Cody's main event spot at WrestleMania 40.

This was heartbreaking for Cody's fans who lashed out at WWE and Triple H for making a bad booking decision. The backlash was so severe that The Rock's video of him returning became the most disliked video on WWE's YouTube channel.

In the midst of this saga, Mustafa Ali has taken to social media to let fans know where he stands in this whole situation.

"#WeWantCody."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The Rock thanked Cody Rhodes after taking his WrestleMania 40 spot

Although the fans were upset over the incidents that took place on WWE SmackDown, their initial reaction was jubilation. Ever since last week's Friday Night Show, fans have had a lot of opinions and thoughts about what transpired or what will transpire at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock also took to social media to address the fans and thanked The American Nightmare after taking his spot at WrestleMania 40.

"So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable - and one of the loudest ovations I’ve ever experienced in my career. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, [sic] thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes - and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People’s Champ. ps, tough skin, love the passion!" - The Rock posted.

Check out his post here:

Although it seems like this is the direction the WWE is taking, nothing is apparetnly set in stone in the world of professional wrestling and things can change in an instant.

What are your thoughts on The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE