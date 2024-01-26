Mustafa Ali breaks silence after huge announcement

The former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali finally broke his silence following a major announcement in his wrestling journey.

The 37-year-old was released from the Stamford-based company in September 2023. He was fired before he was slated to go head-to-head with Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy.

Following Ali's departure from WWE, he announced a 'WORLD TOUR' campaign. Since then, he has been making pitstops at various independent wrestling promotions like APC and GCW.

On the January 25 episode of TNA, Mustafa Ali made his on-screen debut for the promotion through a vignette. He hinted at a big shake-up and talked about a powerful newcomer, an "X-factor" ready to flip TNA on its head.

After the show, in just a few words, the former WWE Superstar took to X (formerly Twitter) and made it clear where he was headed next:

Check out Ali's tweet below:

"next stop on the #MustafaAli2024 campaign @ThisIsTNA," Ali wrote.

Expand Tweet

Mustafa Ali teases a rematch with former WWE star

From 2018 to 2019, the 37-year-old star and current All Elite Wrestling star Buddy Matthews faced each other on several occasions in the Stamford-based company.

A fan recently shared a clip of the best moments from the series of contests between Ali and Matthews. Responding to the tweet, Mustafa Ali teased a rematch with the House of Black member:

"…when shall we meet again? @SNM_Buddy," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Since the 37-year-old star is on his WORLD TOUR, making stops at different wrestling promotions, fans could potentially see him in Tony Khan's company going head-to-head against the House of Black member.

At GCW No Compadre, Matt Cardona has already called out Ali, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), and AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) for a future showdown. Only time will if The Indy God and the former WWE Superstar cross paths in their pro wrestling journey soon.

What did you think of Mustafa Ali's TNA Wrestling debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.